UPSC Notification 2021: Apply online for Combined Geo Scientist Exam before 12 October at upsconline.nic.in. Check here for latest updates

UPSC Notification 2021: union public service commission (UPSC) recently by Combined Geo – Scientist Exam 2022 Notification has been issued for Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this examination on the official website of the commission. upsconline.nic.in You can apply through online till 12 October 2021. Please note that the application process has been started from 22nd September.

A total of 192 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 100 posts of Geologist Group A, 50 posts of Geophysicist Group A, 20 posts of Chemist Group A and 22 posts of Scientist Group A. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and Interview. According to the official notification, Combined Geo – Scientist Prelims Exam Will be held on 20 February 2022. Whereas, in order to appear in this exam UPSC Combined Geo – Scientist Prelims Admit Card Will be uploaded on the official website three weeks before the exam.

Only those candidates can apply for this exam conducted by the commission, who have a master’s degree in the relevant subject from a recognized university. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 32 years to apply. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per the government rules. For complete details of educational qualification and age limit, candidates can check official notification.

PTET Result 2021: Rajasthan PTET Result, Here’s How to Check and Link

Interested and eligible candidates UPSC Combined Geo – Scientist Prelims Exam 2022 You can apply online for the post at the official upsconline.nic.in till 6 PM of 12 October 2021. To apply, the general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. Whereas, Women / SC / ST candidates will not have to pay any application fee. For more details candidates check the official website of the commission.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Jobs out for these candidates, so many posts are to be recruited