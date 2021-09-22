UPSC Notification 2021: Notification released for Engineering Service Exam at upsc.gov.in. Read here for latest updates

UPSC Notification 2021: union public service commission (UPSC) Has released the notification for the recruitment of Group A and Group B posts. All interested and eligible candidates Engineering Service Exam 2022 You can apply online for the post on the official website of the commission upsconline.nic.in on or before 12 October.

Through this process, 247 posts will be recruited in Civil Engineering Cadre, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and Interview conducted by the Commission. According to the official notification, UPSC ESE Prelims Will be held on 20 February 2022. The admit card of the candidates to appear in this examination will be uploaded on the official website of the commission in the third week of January 2022. At the same time, the result of the examination is likely to be released in March or April 2022.

Explain that only those candidates can apply for this examination who are (i) citizens of India, (ii) citizens of Nepal and Bhutan, (iii) Tibetan refugees (iv) persons of Indian origin who are from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries such as Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

in terms of qualifications UPSC ESE 2022 Candidate must have a BE / B.Tech degree from a recognized university. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For complete information about educational qualification and age limit, candidates can check detailed notification.

UPSC ESE Prelims 2022 Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website upsconline.nic.in till 12 October 2021. To apply, candidates belonging to General / OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. Check official website for more details.

