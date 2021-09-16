UPSC Notification 2021: UPSC has issued a new notification for UPSC CMS Exam 2021 time table, here is the direct link

UPSC Notification 2021: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CMS Exam 2021 Time Table. The exam for Combined Medical Services will be held on November 21, 2021. The candidates who want to appear for the exam can visit the official siteupsc.gov.in You can check the notice on The exam will be conducted in two shifts- Paper I from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and Paper-II exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. As per the official notice the Paper I exam will be on General Medicine & Pediatrics and Paper-II will be on Surgery, Gynecology & Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine.

UPSC CMS 2021 exam to fill up 838 posts on Junior Scale posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in Railways, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation. The general duty in the corporation will be conducted to fill up the posts of Medical Officer Gr-II.

The registration process for recruitment to these posts started on 7 July and ended on 3 August 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can check the official site of UPSC. The direct link to check official notification is https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/TT-CMSE-2021-engl-150921.pdf.

Let us tell you that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) (DCIO/Tech), Assistant Professor, Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II, Junior Research Officer/ Assistant Surveyor of Works/ Engineering Assistant (Civil) and Applications have been invited for the various posts including Assistant Engineer. Candidates having educational qualification can apply through online mode. The online application process has been started at upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of online application is 30 September 2021.

