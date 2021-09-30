UPSC: Pratishtha Mamgain fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS in first attempt. Read her motivational story here

UPSC: If a person does some work with a strong intention, then no power in the world can defeat him. Pratishtha, who has always dreamed of becoming an IAS, has made her dream come true with hard work and determination. Pratishtha had secured the 50th rank in the very first attempt of the Civil Services Examination of 2017. Today we will tell you about his UPSC journey.

Pratishtha, who hails from Delhi, started dreaming of becoming an IAS officer from class 9 itself. Apart from them, her mother also wanted her daughter to go to the civil service field and illuminate the family’s name. Talking about prestige studies, after completing his schooling, he has obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University. During this, Pratishtha was also preparing for the Civil Services Examination. After all, Pratishtha took the civil services exam a year after graduation and had secured 50th rank in the very first attempt.

Talking about his preparation for the Civil Services Examination, Pratishtha started it from his school days. They started understanding the UPSC Syllabus and Exam Pattern from class 9 itself. Along with this, he saw many interviews of toppers and also consulted his seniors. Pratishtha did not study in school just to clear the exam but had prepared targeting the civil services exam. She thoroughly read the NCERT books from class 9th to 12th and also did regular revision. Then during graduation and even after a year, Pratishtha worked hard, then he got this position.

Pratishtha says that to prepare for the Civil Services Examination, first understand the syllabus thoroughly and then choose a limited number of books accordingly. Then prepare a strategy according to your ability and keep studying regularly. Along with studies, reading news paper is very important for current affairs and whatever you read, revise it again and again.

