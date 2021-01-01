UPSC: Pratyaya Amrit an inspiring IAS officer improved the situation of Bihar with his hard work

UPSC: Pratyaya Amrit is a 1991 batch IAS officer. He is often in discussion about his work. Pratyay has made development work possible in Bihar due to his hard work and ability. Today we will tell you about the life of Pratyaya Amrit and the work done by him.

Pratyaya Amrit was born in Gopalganj district of Bihar. His father Ripusudan Srivastava was Professor of Philosophy at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University and his mother Kavita Verma was also a Professor. Pratyay completed his graduation from Delhi University after completing his schooling. After this Pratyay did his post graduation in ancient history and also topped Delhi University. He also got the offer of lecturer from Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi. However, later Pratyay cleared the Civil Services Examination with History and Psychology subjects in his second attempt itself.

After becoming an IAS officer, Pratyay has fulfilled the responsibilities given to him very well. He has handled important responsibilities like infrastructure development in Bihar like road connectivity and power supply.He was the first IAS officer to head the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited. When he took this post, the situation there was very bad. However, due to the right strategy and efficient leadership, he brought Bihar on the path of progress. Pratyaya is said to have laid a network of roads and flyovers in the cities through the Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation. Apart from this, he has also worked for providing electricity to the villages.

Recently, when Bihar was in the grip of corona epidemic, Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secretary, Disaster Department in the state government, was also entrusted with the responsibility of Principal Secretary of Health Department. Let us inform that in the year 2011, Pratyaya has also been awarded the Prime Minister’s Excellence Award in Public Administration from the Government of India.

