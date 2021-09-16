UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021: UPSC has released the prelims admit card, here is the direct link and how to download

UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021: Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 on 16th September. Candidates who will appear for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination can download the admit card through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.

The exam, earlier scheduled to be held on June 27, was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. The exam is now scheduled on October 10, 2021. The admit card will be available on the official site till October 10, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the preliminary exam can download the admit card by following these easy steps given below.

The e-admit card link is available till 4 PM on the date of exam. Candidates are advised to contact the help desk in case of any discrepancy in downloading the admit card.

How to download UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021

To download the UPSC admit card, candidates first visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will get the link of admit card, click on it.

After clicking, a new page will open. Here the link of E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC will appear, click on it.

On clicking, a new page will open. Click on the download link of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 coming here.

On clicking, a new page will open. Now here are some guidelines for you. There will be two options of yes and no coming at the bottom of it. As soon as you click on Yes, a new page will open.

Now you will be able to download your admit card with the help of your roll number or registration number.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_csp_2021/admit_card.php#hhh1.

