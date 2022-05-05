UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2022: Civil Services Exam Admit Card will be available for download soon – upsc cse Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be released soon on upsc.gov.in
Step 1- First go to the official website upsc.gov.in.
Step 2- Click on the link “UPSC IAS 2022 Prelims Admit Card” provided on the website.
Step 3- Fill in the requested information.
Step 4- Your ticket will appear on the screen.
Step 5- Check and download now.
We tell you that candidates who pass the prelims exam will have to sit for the main exam. Candidates who have passed the main examination will also have to attend the interview.
The pre-civil service examination will consist of 2 compulsory papers of 200 marks each. Both papers will be objective (multiple choice) and each paper will be of two hours duration. The minimum eligibility mark in General Studies Paper-2 of the examination is 33%. This paper will be available in both Hindi and English languages. The probable number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC Civil Examination is 1011.
UPSC exam schedule announced
UPSC has announced the schedule of various examinations. According to the schedule, UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam will be held on 28th May 2023. At the same time, the notification of Civil Service Examination will be issued on February 1, 2023. The last date to apply for this is 21st February 2023.
