UPSC: Radhika Gupta left corporate job to prepare for UPSC civil services

IAS Success Stories: Radhika Gupta of Madhya Pradesh has secured AIR 18 in the UPSC Civil Services 2020 result declared on 24 September. Radhika is originally from Alirajpur, a tribal district of Madhya Pradesh. She wants to work for the upliftment of tribals and education of women.

Radhika has done her graduation in Mechanical Engineering from GSITS Indore. After graduation, he worked in a company for a year. After that he left the job to prepare for the UPSC exam. During graduation, he did not know much about civil service. But when she came to Delhi for work, she came to know about it. Initially, he thought of studying and doing job together but when he understood the syllabus of UPSC, he decided to leave the job and prepare.

While most of the UPSC aspirants come to Delhi to prepare for the Civil Services Exam, Radhika went back to Indore after leaving her corporate job. Radhika studied for 9-10 hours every day and followed a set time table to prepare for the exam. Although he gave time to his hobby along with studies, but he mostly kept himself away from social media.

Radhika did her preparation from Laxmikant for Indian Politics, Spectrum for Indian History, NCERT for all subjects and some online platforms for her preparation. Radhika had first appeared in the Civil Services Examination in 2019 and was on the waiting list but later got selected in the IRPS services. This was her second attempt where she managed to break into the top 20.

