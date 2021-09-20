UPSC: Raina Jameel of Jharkhand cleared UPSC exam and became an IAS officer in her third attempt. Read her story here

UPSC: Rena Jameel hails from Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. His father Mohammad Jameel used to work in Tata Company. Although Jharkhand is counted among the backward states in the education of girls, but Raina’s family members have encouraged her to study since childhood. Rena has studied up to class 8th from an Urdu school in the village. After completing his schooling, Raina did B.Sc in Zoology. degree has been obtained. Then he did B.Ed. and M.Sc. degree has also been obtained. After this, Raina thought of taking the Civil Services Examination and started preparing for it.

Rena had always been a student of science. In such a situation, it was very difficult for him to understand the subject of Arts for the Civil Services Examination. In this situation, he was helped a lot by his elder brother, who was selected for the Indian Revenue Service some time back. Raina also had to face many other troubles during this time but she never bowed down in front of any difficulty and continued with her studies with full determination.

Raina had given the first attempt for the Civil Services Examination in the year 2016. Raina had secured 882nd rank in his very first attempt and was selected for the Indian Information Service. After this success, he had also joined training but he had dreamed of becoming an IAS. To fulfill her dream, Rena took the exam again but due to poor preparation she could not even clear the prelims. After this she took leave from the job and then started preparing. Eventually, Raina managed to get the position he wanted in the third attempt.

TET Notification 2021: Application process for teacher eligibility test released, know exam pattern here

Raina believes that to prepare for UPSC exam, study only with less books. Due to less number of books, revision is easy and time is also saved. At the same time, NCERT books must be read to prepare the basics. According to him, read the newspaper regularly for current affairs. It is more difficult to crack the civil services exam than other exams, so it is very important to be patient and stay positive.

UKPSC Recruitment 2021: Commission has extended the date of application for the post of Forest Range Officer, now you can apply till this date