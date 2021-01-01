UPSC: Read inspirational journey of Ajit Yadav who lost his eyesight but still cleared UPSC with his hard work

UPSC: Millions of people dream of becoming an IAS officer across the country, but only a few people have such a passion that they overcome all the obstacles in life and get success. Ajit Kumar Yadav’s name is also included in some such people, who not only passed the UPSC exam by working hard but also had to face struggle even after that. Today we will know about the journey of Ajit till he became an IAS officer.

Ajit is a resident of Mahendragarh district of Haryana. Ajit’s father Rampath Singh has been a block development and panchayat officer and his mother is a housewife. Let us tell you that when Ajit was 5 years old, he lost his eyesight due to some disease. Since then he had to face difficulties step by step but Ajit never let his weakness get in the way.

Ajit did his early education from Spring Dale School, Karol Bagh. Ajit was the only blind in his school but still he topped in class 9th and class 10th. After completing his schooling, Ajit did his graduation in Political Science from Ramjas College, University of Delhi and then he did B.Ed. Received degree of_. After this Ajit started teaching job in Delhi College.

UPSC: Experience of farmer family started with IIT, then topped in second attempt of civil services exam

Let us inform that Ajit Yadav had secured 208th rank in the UPSC examination in the year 2008, but despite this, he was not given any post in the Indian Administrative Service. Instead, Ajit was offered an officer position in the Indian Railways, but Ajit did not accept the post. Simultaneously, Ajit took a step against this discrimination and filed a case. Ultimately, the verdict was in Ajit’s favor and in 2012 he was given the rank of an officer in the Indian Administrative Service.