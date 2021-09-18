UPSC: Read inspiring journey of Ilma Afroz from a village to Oxford and then becoming IPS officer

UPSC: Ilma Afroz hails from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. When Ilma Afroz was just 14 years old, her father died. After this incident, the entire responsibility of the house fell on Ilma’s mother. He also faced many troubles to raise his daughter. She used to work in the field to run the household expenses. Ilma also used to work in the fields to support her mother during this difficult time. People used to advise her mother that it is better to get Ilma married somehow than to waste money on studies, but her mother thought it better to focus on her daughter’s studies.

Ilma was also very quick to read since childhood. He got his early education from the school in Moradabad. After this he completed his graduation in Philosophy from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi. On the strength of her hard work, Ilma got a scholarship from Oxford University and she also did her post graduation from there. However, to meet the remaining expenses, Ilma sometimes had to teach tuition to the children and sometimes also had to take care of them.

UPSC: Divya, who is successful in the second attempt, gives this important advice for the Civil Services Examination

Ilma was also offered a good job in New York only after doing post graduation. If she wanted, she would have lived her life comfortably by joining this job, but she gave priority to her family and her country before this job. Ilma left her foreign job and returned to her country India. After coming here, he made up his mind to take the Civil Services Examination. In this decision of Ilma, his brother also cooperated a lot.

Ilma was fully engaged in preparing for the Civil Services Examination. The result of his hard work and determination was that in the year 2017 he cleared the exam with 217th rank. When he got a chance to choose the service, he chose IPS. After this he was appointed IPS in Himachal Pradesh cadre.

UPSC: After becoming an IAS officer, Pratyaya Amrit brought Bihar on the path of progress, know his story