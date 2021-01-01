UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online 46 Asst Director, RO and Other Posts at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the Assistant Director, Assistant Director (Weed Science), Research Officer and Senior Grade posts of Indian Information Service. Interested and eligible candidates may apply Online only through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

According to the notification released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), 3 posts of Assistant Director and 1 post of Assistant Director (Weed Science), 8 posts of Research Officer and 34 posts of Indian Information Service Senior Grade are vacant.

The maximum age of candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Director is 35 years, maximum age of 35 years for the post of Assistant Director (Weed Science) and 30 years for the post of Research Officer. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. Selected candidates on these posts will be given pay scale as per 7th CPC.

To apply for the post of Assistant Director, candidates should have Master’s degree in Chemistry with Inorganic or Organic or Analytical Chemistry or M.Sc. (Agriculture) with specialization in Soil Science or Agricultural Chemistry from a recognized University or Institute recognized by the Central Government or State Government. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 12 August 2021.





