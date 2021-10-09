UPSC Recruitment 2021: apply online for 56 vacancies for various posts at upsc.gov.in Pay scale as per 7th CPC

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for various vacancies including Youth Officer, Junior Time Scale (JTS) and Senior Grade on its official website. According to the notification, the total number of vacancies is 56. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts is October 28, 2021.

Through this recruitment drive, 1 post of Data Processing Assistant, 1 post of Private Secretary, 20 posts of Senior Grade (3 posts for SC category, 2 posts for ST category, 2 posts for OBC category, one post for EWS). and 12 posts reserved for unreserved category). A total of 29 posts are vacant in Junior Time Scale, out of which 5 posts are for SC category candidates, 1 post for ST category candidates, 4 posts for OBC category candidates, 2 posts for EWS category candidates and unreserved category candidates. There are 17 vacancies for the candidates. For more details of vacancies, candidates see official notification.

The educational qualification of the candidates to apply for these posts is different according to the posts. Selected candidates on these posts will be given pay scale as per 7th CPC. For complete information about educational qualification and pay scale, candidates see official notification.

To apply for these posts, candidates have to pay only Rs.25 fee. This fee can be deposited in any branch of SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of SBI or by using Visa/Master Credit/Debit card. No fee is to be paid for SC/ ST/ PWD/ Female candidates of any community. No “fee waiver” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

To apply for these posts, candidates should be made online through the website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other means will be rejected.