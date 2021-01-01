UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Assistant Director, Agricultural Engineer & Assistant Geologist Posts at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Director, Agricultural Engineer and Assistant Geologist. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Union Public Service Commission upsconline.nic.in latest by 16 September.

As per the official notification, two vacancies for the post of Assistant Director (Plant Pathology), one vacancy for the post of Agricultural Engineer in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and 20 vacancies for the post of Assistant Geologist are vacant in the Geological Survey of India. For full details of vacancies, candidates see official notification.

Assistant Director Degree in M.Sc. Plant Pathology or M.Sc. from a recognized University or Institute. Degree in Agriculture with specialization in Plant Pathology or M.Sc. Degree in Botany with specialization in Plant Pathology. To apply for the post of Agricultural Engineer, one should have a degree in Electronics Engineering or Instrumentation Technology from a recognized university or institute. For complete details of educational qualification candidates visit the official website.

The maximum age of the candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Director is 35 years. The maximum age of the candidates to apply for the post of Agricultural Engineer is 33 years. The maximum age of the candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Geologist is 33 years. Selected candidates on these posts will be given pay scale as per 7th CPC. For complete information about age limit and pay scale, candidates see official notification.

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 16 September 2021. After submission of online application, candidates can take print out of application for future reference. Before applying to these posts, candidates must read the official notification and then apply.