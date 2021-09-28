UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Assistant Director and other posts at upsc.gov.in before 12 October. Check here for latest updates

UPSC Recruitment 2021: union public service commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of the commission. upsc.gov.in But you can apply on or before 14 October 2021.

Through this process 5 posts of Assistant Engineer, 2 posts of Civil Hydrographic Officer, 9 posts of Junior Technical Officer, 1 post of Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer, 7 posts of Assistant Engineer Grade I, 4 posts of Assistant Survey Officer, Store Officer Recruitment will be done for 1 post of K and 30 posts of Assistant Director Grade II. The selected candidates on these posts will be given salary under Pay Level-7.

For recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer, the candidate must have an engineering degree in the relevant field from a recognized university. At the same time, for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director, the candidate should have a master’s degree in Economics. Apart from educational qualification, candidates should also have two years work experience. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate should not be more than 30 years for recruitment to these posts. However, relaxation in upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. The educational qualification and age limit is different for all the posts, so candidates can check the official notification for detailed information.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director and other posts through the official website upsc.gov.in till 14 October 2021. To apply, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs.25. Whereas, SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates will not have to submit any application fee.

Apart from this, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had released the notification for the recruitment of Regional Director, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, Assistant Professor, Junior Research Officer and many other posts. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts in the prescribed format on or before 30 September.

