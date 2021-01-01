UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for ESIC Deputy Director Recruitment at upsconline.nic.in. Check here for details – UPSC Recruitment 2021: Commission has issued notification for recruitment to these posts, will be able to apply till this date

UPSC Recruitment 2021: union public service commission (UPSC) has ESIC Deputy Director Recruitment The notification has been released on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of the commission. upsconline.nic.in You can apply through online. Please note that the last date to apply is 2nd September 2021.

Employee State Insurance Corporation through UPSC Recruitment 2021 (ESIC) A total of 151 vacant posts of Deputy Director will be recruited. In which, 66 posts of general category, 23 posts of SC, 9 posts of ST, 38 posts of OBC, 15 posts of EWS and 4 posts of PWBD. To apply for these posts, the candidate should have a degree in the relevant field from a recognized university / institute. Also, the candidate should have at least 3 years experience in Accounts, Marketing, Insurance and Public Relations in any government or public institution. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should not be more than 35 years to apply for the post of Deputy Director. However, reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation.

UPSC ESIC Recruitment Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview. The date of written examination will be intimated soon by the commission. There will be two sections in this exam. Questions will be asked from English subject in the first section and General Ability in the second section. Candidates will be given 2 hours to solve this exam. Please note that only the candidates who successfully pass the written test will be called for the interview. For detailed information, candidates can check the notification available on the official website.





