UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for various posts at upsconline.nic.in before 30 September. Check here for latest updates

UPSC Recruitment 2021: union public service commission (UPSC) Has released the notification for the recruitment of Regional Director, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, Assistant Professor, Junior Research Officer and many other posts. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts in the prescribed format on or before 30 September.

Through this process 1 post of Regional Director, 10 posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), 8 posts of Assistant Professor, 3 posts of Senior Scientific Officer Grade – II, 3 posts of Junior Research Officer and Assistant Engineer/Assistant Surveyor Recruitment will be done for 3 posts of Off Work / Engineering Assistant (Civil).

For recruitment to the post of Regional Director, candidate must have M.Sc from a recognized university. Must have degree. Whereas, for the recruitment to the post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, the candidate must have BE / B.Tech / B.Sc from recognized university. Must have degree. At the same time, for recruitment to the post of Senior Scientific Officer Grade – II, M.Sc in Physics or BE / B.Tech degree is necessary. For Assistant Engineer / Assistant Surveyor of Work / Engineering Assistant (Civil) must have a degree in Civil Engineering.

Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate for Regional Director should not be more than 50 years. Whereas, for the post of Assistant Engineer / Assistant Surveyor of Work / Engineering Assistant (Civil) and Junior Research Officer, the candidate should not be more than 30 years of age. At the same time, the upper age limit for Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) and Senior Scientific Officer Grade – II is 35 years. However, the reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

All interested and eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through the official website upsconline.nic.in till 30 September. Before applying, candidates must check their eligibility.

