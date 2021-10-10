Upsc recruitment 2021 for various posts on upsc.gov.in, upsc recruitment 2021 for various posts on upsc.gov.in, salary as per 7th cpc

UPSC Recruitment 2021, Government Job 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued UPSC Recruitment 2021 notification for several vacancies in the internal departments of various ministries. This is a great opportunity to get a government job in young officer, junior time scale (JTS) and senior category positions. After the appointment of eligible candidates, the pay scale will be given under the 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission).



A total of 56 vacancies will be filled in various posts through UPSC Recruitment Drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed form by visiting the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Recruitment 2021 notification link can be seen below.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28th October 2021 till 11.59. The deadline to print a fully submitted online application is 23:59 hrs until October 29, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details (UPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

1. Data Processing Assistant – 01 post

2. Private Secretary (PA) – 01 post

3. Senior Status of Indian Information Service, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting – 20 posts

4. Central Labor Service (Group ‘A’ Organized Service) Junior Time Scale (JTS) in which Assistant Labor Commissioner (Central) / Assistant Welfare Commissioner (Central) / Assistant Labor Welfare Commissioner (Central) / Assistant Director, Ministry of Labor and Employment Grade : 29 verses

5. National Service Planning Organization Youth Officer, Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports: 5 posts

Who can apply?

1. Data Processing Assistant: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications or Information Technology or Computer Science from a recognized University or Institution or BE or B.Tech in Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology from a recognized University or Institution.

2. Private Secretary (PA): Degree with Dictation from a recognized University: 100 words per minute in 10 minutes. (iii) Transliteration: 40 minutes (English), 55 minutes (Hindi) on computer only.

3. Degree from a recognized university or institution; (ii) Diploma / Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism / Mass Communication from a recognized University / Institution; Or a degree in journalism and public relations from a recognized university / institution; (iii) Candidates should have studied the relevant Indian language till 10th standard.

4. Degree from a recognized university Diploma in Social Work or Labor Welfare or Industrial Relations or Personnel Management or Labor Law.

5. Must have a degree or postgraduate degree from a recognized university. Read the UPSC notification carefully for more details.

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Link

Official website