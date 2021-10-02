UPSC Recruitment 2021: UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2022 notification released at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2021: A total of 247 vacancies are available under Civil Engineering Cadre, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to Group A and Group B posts on the official website upsc.gov.in. Interested candidates for these posts are required to register for Engineering Services Examination 2022 (ESE 2022) at UPSC online website upsconline.nic.in on or before 12 October 2021. Those candidates who will apply for UPSC ESE Recruitment 2021 will be called for UPSC ESE Preliminary Exam which will be held on 20 February 2022.

A total of 247 vacancies are available under Civil Engineering Cadre, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. The minimum age of the candidates to apply for these posts is 21 years and the maximum age is 30 years. There will be a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit for SC and ST candidates. Age relaxation of 3 years will be provided for OBC candidates. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

Many posts including review officer, reporter are vacant, candidates up to 42 years can apply

UPSC IES 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the online application link given on the website.

Step 3: A new page will open in front of the candidates.

Step 4: Enter candidate credentials and required information

Step 5: After applying, candidates should take a print out.

To apply for these posts, candidates should have BE / BTech from a recognized university and other prescribed qualifications from a recognized institute. Also the candidate should have cleared Section A and B of the Institutional Examinations of Institution of Engineers. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

Candidates will be selected for these posts through prelims exam, mains exam and interview. Prelims exam will be of 500 marks, mains exam will be of 600 marks and interview will be of 200 marks.

More than 1300 posts of constable are vacant, salary will be up to 20 thousand