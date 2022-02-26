UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification for Assistant Professor and AO posts, Salary under 7th cpc – UPSC Recruitment 2022: UPSC Recruitment Notification issued, these posts will get good salary under 7th cpc.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the notification of UPSC Administrative Officer and Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022. This is a great opportunity for candidates preparing for government job (government job 2022). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Candidates seeking employment in these posts will be paid a good salary under the 7th Pay Commission.As per the notification of UPSC Job 2022, this recruitment drive has been organized to fill a total of 29 posts. This includes 04 posts of Administrative Officer and 25 posts of Assistant Professor (Greek). The last date for submission of online application is March 17, while the last date for downloading printout of online application is March 18, 2022. Below is a direct link to the notification for more details.

Educational Qualification

Administrative Officer – Degree in Arts, Commerce or Science from a recognized University.

Assistant Professor (Unani) – Degree in Unani Medicine from a recognized University or Statutory Board or Indian Medicine Faculty or Examination Institute or equivalent.

upsc recruitment 2022 age limit

Candidates up to 35 years of age can apply for the post of Administrative Officer. Only candidates in the age group of 45 to 50 years can apply for the post of Assistant Professor (Unani). Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Look at the pay scale here

Administrative Officer – Level 7 according to CPC in pay matrix – 07

Assistant Professor (Greek) – Level-10 in Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification Link

Let us know that UPSC has also invited recruitment for the posts of Store Officer and Assistant Mineral Economics. As per the notification issued by UPSC, the last date for submission of online application is 03 March 2022. The last date for taking print out of fully submitted online application is March 4, 2022. Click here for more information-