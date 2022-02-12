upsc recruitment 2022: UPSC Jobs 2022: UPSC has announced government jobs for many posts, will get salary under 7th cpc – to fill various posts upsc recruitment 2022, salary under 7th pay commission, check details
This is a great opportunity for candidates preparing for government jobs. As per the notification issued by UPSC, the last date for submission of online application is 03 March 2022. The last date for taking print out of fully submitted online application is March 4, 2022. The direct link of UPSC job notification is given below.
UPSC Vacancies 2022 Details: See vacancy details here
Assistant Professor – 8 posts
Store Officer:
Assistant Mineral Economist: 14 posts
Total number of vacancies – 33 posts
Who can apply?
- Assistant Professor: Post Graduate Degree or PhD in the relevant subject. Must also pass UGC NET exam Age limit – Not more than 35 years.
- Store Officer: Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university and three years experience in technical store or account in government or semi-government department. Age limit – Not more than 30 years.
- Assistant Minerals Economics: Can apply for Applied Geology or Post Graduate Degree in Geology or Economics or Bachelor Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University. The maximum age limit is 35 years.
Application Fee for UPSC Recruitment 2022
Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. This can be done simply by sending cash to any SBI branch or through SBI’s Net Banking facility or using Visa / Master Credit / Debit Card. However, no fee will be charged from female candidates from SC, ST, PWBD or any community. Candidates can visit the official site of UPSC for more details.
upsc recruitment 2022 notification
