upsc recruitment 2022: UPSC Vacancy 2022: UPSC has issued recruitment for various posts, get good salary under 7th CPC, apply soon

UPSC Recruitment 2022, 7th Pay Fee: The Union Public Service Fee (UPSC) has issued notification for recruitment of various posts together with Junior Mining Geologist, Assistant Director, Assistant Professor, 2022. and eligible candidates can apply on-line by visiting the official web site of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Candidates in search of employment within the vacancies lined in UPSC Recruitment 2022 might be paid a good salary under the 7th Pay Fee (7th Pay Fee).



A complete of 78 vacancies for various posts might be crammed by way of this recruitment drive. The final date for submission of on-line software is January 27, 2022. Earlier than making use of, learn the necessary data given right here rigorously. The direct hyperlink of UPSC job notification is given under.

UPSC Vacancies 2022: Verify the emptiness particulars by submit right here

Assistant Editor (Oriya): 1 submit

Assistant Director (Expenditure): 16 posts

Monetary Officer: 4 posts

Administrative Officer: 1 submit

Mechanical Marine Engineer: 1 submit

Lecturer: 4 posts

Scientist ‘B’ (Doc): 2 posts

Chemist: 5 posts

Junior Mining Geologist: 36 posts

Analysis Officer: 1 submit

Assistant Professor: 7 posts

Whole variety of vacancies – 78 posts

Who can apply?

For the place of Assistant Editor, diploma from a acknowledged college and a level or diploma in library or equal from a acknowledged college or establishment. Should be registered as an Assistant Director as a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Institute of Value Accountants of India. For an Financial Officer, one should have a postgraduate diploma in Economics or Enterprise or Economics from a acknowledged college. For different posts, the tutorial qualification and age restrict data may be checked on the notification hyperlink given under.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Software Price

Candidates should pay a price of solely Rs.25 (Rs.

