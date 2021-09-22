UPSC Recruitment Notification 2022: UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Pre-Exam 2022 Notification Issued – UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Pre-Exam Notice Issued, See Vacancy Details

Highlights Notice of UPSC Combine Geo Scientist Pre Exam 2022 issued.

Register online by October 12.

Check the vacancy details and important information here.

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the UPSC Joint Geological Examination 2022 notification from September 22. The online registration process has started from today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.



The last date to submit online application for UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Prelims Exam (UPSC CGS 2022) is 12 October 2021. A total of 192 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment (UPSC Recruitment 2021). For complete information about UPSC Geo Scientist Preliminary Recruitment Exam 2022 (UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Exam 2022), a direct link to the notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (UPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

Geological Group A – 100 posts

Geophysicist Group A – 50 posts

Chemist Group A – 20 posts

Scientist B (Hydrology) Group A – 20 posts

Scientist B (Chemical) Group A – 01 Post

Scientist B (Geofix) Group A – 01 Post

Total number of vacancies – 192 posts

Who can apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021?

Must have a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject from any recognized university. Visible students can also apply for this recruitment. Eligible applicants should be at least 21 years of age on 01 January 2022. So the maximum age limit should be only 32 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will get concessions in the upper age limit as per government norms. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Selection Process for UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Recruitment Exam 2021

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in Prelims, Mains and Personality Test or Interview. Candidates who pass the preliminary examination will have to appear for the main examination and then for the personality test or interview.

Application fee

All candidates except women / SC / ST / Benchmark disabled candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.200 / -. In addition to filling online application, by sending money to any branch of State Bank of India or using Visa or Master or Rupee credit or debit card or using SBI’s internet banking.

