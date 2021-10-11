UPSC Release new notification for recruitment to these posts, check here the full details

UPSC New Notification 2021: From this recruitment process one post of Data Processing Assistant, one post of Private Secretary, 20 posts of Senior Grade, 29 posts of Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade and 5 posts of Young Officer are to be filled.

UPSC New Notification 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is looking for candidates for the post of Data Processing Assistant, Private Secretary, Senior Grade, Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade and Young Officer. The online application link is available at upsc.gov.in till 28 October 2021. Interested candidates who wish to apply for these posts can check UPSC Vacancy 2021 for more details like vacancy breakup, educational qualification etc. here.

One post of Data Processing Assistant, one post of Private Secretary, 20 posts of Senior Grade, 29 posts of Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade and 5 posts of Young Officer are to be filled through this recruitment process. Talking about the age limit for these posts, 30 years for Data Processing Assistant, Private Secretary, Senior Grade and Youth Officer and 35 years for Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade.

Talking about studies for recruitment to these posts

data processing assistantMaster’s degree in Computer Application or Information Technology or Computer Science from a recognized University or Institute or B.E. OR B.Tech in Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute

personal secretary – Graduation degree from a recognized university or institute. Dictation: 10 minutes @ 100 words per minute. (iii) Transcription: 40 minutes (English) 55 minutes (Hindi) on computer only.

senior grade Degree of a recognized University or Institute, Diploma / Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism / Mass Communication from a recognized University / Institute, or Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from a recognized University / Institute. Candidates must have studied the relevant Indian language up to class 10th.

Junior Time Scale (JTS) Grade – Degree of a recognized University, Diploma in Social Work or Labor Welfare or Industrial Relations or Personnel Management or Labor Law from a recognized University or Institute.

Youth Officer- Master’s Degree from a recognized University or Degree from a recognized University. Two years’ experience (with Master’s degree) in organizing programs relating to youth work or youth welfare including National Cadet Corps or National Service Scheme or National Service Volunteer Scheme or sports or cultural and educational activities OR Four years’ experience in organizing youth work OR Program relating to youth welfare which includes sports or cultural and educational activities including National Cadet Corps or National Service Scheme or National Service Volunteer Scheme or Camp (with bachelor’s degree).

The direct link to check the notification of this recruitment process is upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advt-No-14-2021-engl-081021_0.pdf.