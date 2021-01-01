UPSC released IES, ISS Exam 2020 Answer Key and marks on upsc.gov.in, here is the direct link and more

UPSC: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released the answer key of Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020. UPSC IES ISS Exam 2020 Answer Key has been released in the form of PDF. Candidates who appeared for this exam and waiting to check correct answer key, now official site- upsc.gov.in You can check the answer key by visiting Recently, UPSC also released the result of UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2020. Even then, candidates could visit the official site and check their result. Candidates should note that this answer key is final and their papers have been corrected using this resource document. So, to improve and cross-check their answers, they must refer to this answer key. Here are the steps to check IES, ISS 2020 answer key.

Candidates should note that UPSC releases answer keys for various exams. However, recently the answer key of UPSC IES, ISS Exam 2020 has been released. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates regarding UPSC exams.

How to check marks

First of all visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘What’s New’ section.

Here click on the link ‘Marks of Recommended Candidates: Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020’ or ‘Marks of Recommended Candidates: Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020’.

The PDF of the Final Marks of the candidates will open.

Check your name, roll number, date of birth and marks in this list.

Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Direct link to check IES marks https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/MksRecCan_IES_2020_Eng_120821.pdf

Direct link to check ISS marks https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/MksRecCan_ISS_2020_Eng_120821.pdf





