UPSC Result 2020: How many numbers of toppers of UPSC, Check here is the complete list

UPSC Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 numbers of the candidates. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official site of UPSC.upsc.gov.in Through this you can see your respective numbers. Here are the numbers of the top 5 candidates- Topper Shubham Kumar got 1054 marks, AIR second topper and female candidates topper Jagriti Awasthi got 1052 marks and third topper Ankita Jain got 1051 marks. Yash Jaluka has secured 1046 marks and Mamta Yadav of OBC category has secured 1042 marks.

This year the prelims cut-off number for general category was 92.51, for mains it was 736 and for final it was 944. The cut-off number details were released by the commission on September 28, 2021. The cut-off numbers were prepared on the basis of GS Paper-I only. GS Paper-II was qualifying in nature with 33 per cent marks.

The civil services result was declared on September 24 and a total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The candidature of total 151 candidates has been kept provisional. This year the result has perfect gender balance as the male-female ratio is equal in the top 20 list. 10 candidates are male and 10 candidates are female. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of UPSC. The complete list of candidates to be selected in UPSC this year is https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/MksRcdCndts-CSM-2020-280921A.pdf.

Police Recruitment 2021: Apply soon for recruitment to these posts, salary will be up to Rs 35 thousand

Check the cutoff list of Civil Services Exam 2020 from these steps

To check the cutoff list candidates need to visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Next, click on the Civil Service Exam 2020 link in the Examination section available on the homepage. Now a new page will open. Click on the cutoff link here. Now again you will be brought to a new page. Candidates can check the category wise cutoff marks.

SSC CHSL Result: Commission has told that CHSL 2018 Final Result, 2019 Tier 2 Result will come on this date