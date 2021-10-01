UPSC Result 2021: UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020 today on October 1, 2021. This exam was conducted in November 2020. Those candidates who have appeared in this exam can check their result on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov. The total number of vacancies for 114th Short Service Commission Course is 169 and for 28th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course is 17.

Candidates can check the name and roll number of the selected candidates through the merit list. The marks of the candidate will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final result on the website of the Commission for 30 days. Candidates can follow the given steps to download UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020.

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020: You can download the result with these steps

Step 1: Candidates visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020 link given on the website.

Step 4: View and download the candidate merit list and also take a print of the result for future reference.

The 114th Short Service Commission Course examination was conducted for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre Flying) training courses. The verification of date of birth and educational qualification of these candidates will be done by Army Headquarters.

Candidates can get any information regarding their examination on any working day between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM. Candidates can get information through telephone numbers 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543.

