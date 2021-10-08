UPSC Result 2021: UPSC EPFO ​​Result 2021 Declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC EPFO ​​Result 2021: The EPFO ​​exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 9, but was later postponed due to the second wave of corona virus in the country.

UPSC EPFO ​​Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for EPFO ​​Exam 2020. The commission had conducted this exam on September 5, 2021. Those candidates who had participated in this exam can check the result on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) – upsc.gov.in. Around 1337 candidates have been successful in this exam.

The EPFO ​​exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 9, but was later postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus in the country. The successful candidates will now have to fill the Detailed Application Form (DDF) which will be available on the website. Candidates will be informed about the last date for submission of DAF later.

UPSC EPFO ​​Result 2021: Download result with these steps

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Written Result – 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer – Accounts Officer, EPFO’ given on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, the candidates will be in front of the UPSC EPFO ​​Result 2021 PDF.

Step 4: Candidates can check their result and download it for future reference.

Around 1337 candidates have been selected in the written examination. Candidates whose roll number is in UPSC EO AO PDF will have to appear in the interview on the scheduled date and time. Selected candidates will be appointed as Enforcement Officer or Account Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), and Ministry of Labor and Employment. This recruitment drive is happening for the recruitment of 421 posts.