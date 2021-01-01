UPSC Result 2021: UPSC has released the result of IES ISS recruitment exam, Here is the direct link

UPSC Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC IES/ISS Result 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the written examination for Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination 2021 can visit the official web site of UPSC.upsc.gov.in But you can see the result. All eligible candidates will have to appear for Interview / Personal Interview.

As per the official notice released by UPSC, the interview will be conducted by the commission from October 18, 2021. Only the candidates who qualify for the main examination will be allowed to appear in the interview. Candidates can check important dates and interview schedule check here.

As per the official notice, the candidature of the candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. Candidates will have to produce original certificates in support of their claims regarding age, educational qualification, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc., at the time of Personality Test.

A total of 56 candidates have qualified in the UPSC IES, ISS Recruitment Exam Result 2021. Of these, 32 candidates have passed the Indian Economic Service Exam (UPSC IES Exam 2021) and 24 candidates have passed the Indian Statistical Service Exam (UPSC ISS Exam 2021). Eligible candidates will have to fill the detailed application form, DAF, which will be made available on the Commission’s website from September 15 to September 28, 2021 by 6 PM.

How to check UPSC IES/ISS Result 2021

To check UPSC result, candidates first visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will find the link of UPSC IES/ISS Result 2021, click on it.

On clicking, a new page will open. This will be a PDF file. In this, the roll numbers of the candidates have been given.

You can download it and take a print out of it.

