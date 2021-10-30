UPSC Result: UPSC Civil Service Prelims Result 2021 has been announced, here is the direct link, the process will start soon – upsc Civil Service Prelims Result 2021 has been announced on upsc.gov.in, steps are here to check the direct link

Highlights UPSC Civil Service Pre-Examination 2021 Result Announced

Preliminary examination was held on 10th October.

The next process will begin soon.

UPSC Civil Service Prelims Removal 2021, UPSC IAS Prelims Removal 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (UPSC) has announced the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2021 (UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2021). Candidates appearing for this recruitment test can view their results by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.



UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Examination was conducted on 10th October 2021 at various examination centers across the country. The Commission had taken special care of the Covid-19 protocol during the examination. Candidates who have passed the UPSC Prelims Examination will now have to sit for the UPSC Civil Service Main Examination. How to check the results and important information can be seen below.

UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2021 Result: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘UPSC Civil Service Primary Exam 2021 Result’ in the What’s New section on the home page.

Step 3: A PDF of UPSC results will open on the screen.

Step 4: Roll numbers and names of eligible candidates are given in PDF.

Step 5: Check your name and roll number and take a printout of the results page for further reference.

Do you know what the next procedure is?

Candidates who have qualified for UPSC Civil Services Primary Examination 2021 will now have to sit for the Main (UPSC Civil Services Main 2021 Examination). Before the main examination, candidates will have to fill up a detailed application Form-1 i.e. DAF-1. Significant updates of the main exam and DAF-1 will be given soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website.

Here is the direct link of UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Result

