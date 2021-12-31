upsc result: UPSC CMS result 2021: UPSC CMS result announced, here is the complete shortlist, what to know next? – upsc cms results announced on 2021 upsc.gov.in, official results for the interview, live link here

The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CMS Result 2021. Candidates who have passed the UPSC Integrated Medical Services Examination (UPSC CMS Exam) can check their UPSC CMS Result 2021 by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Integrated Medical Services Examination was held on 21st November 2021. The result is announced in the form of a PDF file with a shortlisted roll number. The cut-off will be released later. Eligible candidates in UPSC CMS Result 2021 will be called for interview round. Information on the interview schedule will be published soon on the Commission’s website.



Candidates who have passed UPSC CMS Result 2021 will have to fill up the Detailed Application (DAF) between 4th January to 18th January 2022. Detailed instructions for doing so will be issued along with the application. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates. You can see below how to check the results.

UPSC CMS Results 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Written Results: Integrated Medical Services Exam 2021’.

Step 3: A PDF with roll number of selected candidates will open on the screen.

Step 4: Find your roll number in this list.

Step 5: Download PDF and print it for further reference.

UPSC has issued a notice informing the candidates that any request made to the candidates to change the date and time of personality test related to UPSC CMS Result 2021 and interview round will not be accepted under any circumstances. Also in case of any queries, all the candidates can contact the Commission on 011-23385271 / 3381125/23098543 between 10 am to 5 pm on the working day.

Direct link to UPSC CMS Result 2021