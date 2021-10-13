upsc Result: UPSC Result 2021: Direct link of UPSC CAPF Result is here, Total 1103 Passed, Know What Next? – Upsc capf results announced on 2021 upsc.gov.in, direct link here and information on next steps

Highlights UPSC CAPF Recruitment Exam Result 2021 Announced.

A total of 1103 candidates qualified for the next phase.

PST and PET details will be released soon.

Fill out the DAF form by November 3rd.

UPSC Recruitment Results 2021: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) Assistant Commandant Recruitment Examination 2021 (UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Result 2021). Candidates appearing for the written test held on August 8 can view the UPSC results by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.



More than a thousand candidates reached the next stage

A total of 1103 candidates have qualified for the UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Written Examination. All these candidates will now have to appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST) or Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates who have passed the examination will have to fill and submit the Detailed Form (UPSC DAF) between 21st October to 3rd November.



UPSC PET, PST and MST details will be released soon

According to the notice issued by the UPSC, ‘Indo-Tibetan Border Police (Nodal Authority appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs) candidates will now have to appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST) or Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Medical Standard. The test (MST), date, time and location will be notified shortly. If the candidates have not received any updates regarding the examination, they can immediately contact ITBP by telephone or email and UPSC by letter or fax.

Learn how to check UPSC CAPF Result 2021

Step 1: Visit UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the WhatsApp new section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Central Armed Police Force (AC) Exam, 2021’ here.

Step 4: Now click on the ‘Written Results’ PDF link.

Step 5: The roll number list of eligible candidates will open on the screen.

Step 6: Find your roll number by typing ctrl + f.

Step 7: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Direct link to UPSC CAPF exam results

Official website