upsc results: UPSC CDS II results 2021: UPSC Joint Defense Services II results announced, here is the PDF link, see vacancy details – upsc results declared for upsc cds – ii on upsc.gov.in, check details

Highlights UPSC CDS II results announced.

A total of 141 male and 51 female candidates passed.

Learn how to check results and vacancy details.

UPSC CDS II Results Announced: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Joint Defense Services II (UPSC CDS-II) examination today, October 1, 2021. Candidates appearing in UPSC CDS Exam (II) can check UPSC Result (UPSC CDS Result 2021) on upsc.gov.in through the official website of UPSC.



Based on these results, a total of 141 male and 51 female candidates have been recommended for admission in Indian Army Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (pre-flight) training courses. A list of all the selected candidates is given on the UPSC website. In addition, you can check the list of eligible candidates by visiting the direct link given below.

All eligible candidates are invited for (i) * 114th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) Officers Training Academy, Chennai and (ii) – Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 28th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course . Admission is required by October 2021.

UPSC CDS-II Results 2021: Learn how to check UPSC CDS results

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission (upsc) upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the results link.

Step 3: A PDF of the result will open.

Step 4: Roll numbers and names of candidates are given in this list.

Step 5: Download it and print it out for further reference.

Vacancy Details (UPSC CDS Vacancy Details)

The recruitment drive (UPSC recruitment) will fill 169 posts in the Short Service Commission course for men and 17 posts in the Short Service Commission course for women. The marks of all eligible candidates for these vacancies will be available for 30 days within 15 days from the date of publication of final results on the website of the Commission.

Helpline number

If any candidate has any problem they can contact UPSC officials on the matter. Candidates can contact him in person from 10 am to 5 pm or on 011-23385271, 011-23381125, and 011-23098543.

Direct link to UPSC CDS result

Official website