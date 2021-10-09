upsc results: UPSC results 2021: UPSC EPFO ​​results announced, total 1337 candidates present for next phase, see details – upsc epfo results 2021 announced on upsc.gov.in, direct link and interview details here

Highlights UPSC EPFO ​​Results 2021 Announced.

A total of 1337 candidates were selected for interview.

UPSC DAF will be released soon.

UPSC EPFO ​​Results 2021: The Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the UPSC Implementation Officer-Accounts Officer Recruitment Examination 2021 (UPSC EPFO ​​Results 2021). Candidates appearing for the UPSC EPFO ​​Recruitment Examination held on 5th September 2021 can view the UPSC results by visiting the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in.



1337 candidates have qualified in the UPSC EPFO ​​written test, who have been shortlisted for the next round. Candidates who qualify in the written test will have to appear in the interview round. The weight of the interview conducted by the Commission will be 25%. A total of 421 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive where candidates will have to fill up the UPSC application while attending the interview. Let us know how to check UPSC EPFO ​​results-

UPSC EPFO ​​Result 2021: Here’s how to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission mentioned above.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Written Result: Enforcement Officer – Accounts Officer, 421 posts of EPFO’.

Step 3: Now, click on the PDF link that says ‘Written Results’.

Step 4: A new page will open.

Step 5: Find your roll number by typing Ctrl + f in this list.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

UPSC DAF will be filled before the next round

Candidates have to fill up the Detailed Form (UPSC DAF) before going for the interview. This form will soon be available on the official website upsconline.nic.in. The commission will announce the DAF filing and deadline. Candidates who did not qualify for the examination will have their marks uploaded by the Commission after completion of the recruitment process.

Vacancy Details (UPSC EPFO ​​Post Details)

The recruitment drive is being carried out by the Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) to fill 421 posts of Enforcement Officers / Accounts Officers in the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) Ministry of Labor and Employment. Whose applications were submitted from 11 to 31 January 2020.

Direct link to UPSC EPFO ​​Result 2021

Official website