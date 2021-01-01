UPSC: Roman Saini the UPSC Topper started his journey form AIIMS. Read his success story here – UPSC: Roman Saini, once a UPSC topper, started his success from AIIMS

UPSC: Roman Saini, a very familiar name. He not only cracked UPSC exam in 22 years but also set an example for other aspirants. While people spend half their life preparing for UPSC, he resigned from the Indian Administrative Service to set up Unacademy. Roman Saini set his record in whatever field he stepped into. His journey to success had started long before he topped the UPSC exam with 18th rank. Let us know the first success story of Roman Saini.

Roman Saini is a resident of Raikaranpur, a small village in Kotputli tehsil of Rajasthan. He has completed his schooling from Rajasthan Board. Despite not having much interest in studies, Roman Saini had scored 91.4% in class 12th. After this he made up his mind to appear in the entrance exam for AIIMS and from here his journey of success started. Roman Saini cracked this tough exam at the age of only 16. After this he completed his MBBS degree from AIIMS Delhi and worked there as a junior resident doctor. However, after some time he started preparing for the Civil Services Examination.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi is a medical college and medical research public university. It was established 65 years ago. It was the dream of Jawaharlal Nehru that such a center should be established in the country which would promote medical education and research in South East Asia. In completing this work, he had full support of the then Health Minister Rajkumari Amrit Kaur. The foundation of AIIMS was laid in 1952 and was established in 1956 as an autonomous institution through an Act of Parliament. At present about 18933 students are studying here.





