UPSC: Satyam Gandhi who secured AIR 10 in UPSC CSE 2020 in first attempt

UPSC: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released the Result of Civil Services Exam 2020. A total of 761 candidates were successful in the UPSC exam this year. On the other hand, Shubham Kumar of Bihar has secured 10th rank in this exam.

Satyam began his journey for civil services in May 2019, when he was in his third year of graduation. He preferred to study 12 hours a day in a locked room at home instead of taking the help of coaching center.

Satyam comes from an ordinary family. According to media reports, Satyam’s father had taken a loan to help his son study in Delhi. Satyam Gandhi says that it was because of these difficult circumstances that he soon became mature. He says that the first phase has passed and now he wants to contribute to the rural development of the country in the coming years. He has been living in Bihar for 18 years and wants to give priority to Bihar cadre for his posting. He says that he understands the problems of the people of Bihar every day and wants to help them.

His advice for future aspirants is to do 10 hours of self study every day. Candidates should set weekly and monthly targets and their goals and focus should be clear.

Satyam secured a total of 1028 marks in the Civil Services Examination 2020. At the same time, Shubham Kumar, who was the topper in this exam, got 1054 marks. In AIR second topper and female candidates, topper Jagriti Awasthi got 1052 marks and third topper Ankita Jain got 1051 marks. Yash Jaluka has secured 1046 marks and Mamta Yadav of OBC category has secured 1042 marks.

