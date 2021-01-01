UPSC: Shashank Tripathi of Kanpur secured AIR 5 in UPSC while undergoing training for Indian Revenue Services

UPSC: UPSC is considered to be the toughest exam in the country. However, some people have such a passion that they clear this exam in the first or second attempt itself. One such person is Shashank Tripathi who had cleared this exam in his very first attempt but even after that he continued his preparation and topped in the second attempt. Today we will tell you about these.

Shashank, who hails from Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, has studied class 12 from Deendayal Upadhyay School in Nawabganj. His father also used to be the head clerk in the same school. Shashank was also very good in studies due to always having a study environment at home and due to this he had secured 93% marks in class 12th.

After completing his schooling, Shashank completed his bachelor’s degree from IIT Kanpur in the year 2013. Most of the students are aspiring for placements during graduation but Shashank had decided not to sit for college placements. Despite doing engineering, Shashank wanted to join the Indian Administrative Service. Due to this passion, he had secured 272nd rank in the first attempt of UPSC examination in the year 2014 itself. After which his training for the Indian Revenue Service started in Nagpur. However, despite his success, Shashank was not satisfied.

Shashank, aspiring to join the administrative service, started preparing for the UPSC exam with twice the hard work during the training itself. It was very difficult to walk in balance between training and studies, but still he did not let his spirit down. Shashank continued his studies regularly and finally his hard work paid off. Shashank in his second attempt of UPSC 2015 not only outperformed last time but also topped the exam with 5th rank.

Let us tell you that Shashank had chosen Sanskrit as his optional subject. He had secured 824 marks in UPSC Mains exam and 172 marks in interview. Shashank says that till your dream is not fulfilled, you should keep working hard. Shashank also worked hard and brought laurels to the family members.