UPSC: Shikha Surendran fails in first attempt due to this mistake, then tops in second attempt

UPSC: UPSC exam is one such exam on which the eyes and future of lakhs of candidates rests. As soon as the result comes, the dreams of millions are broken and the sleep of some is blown away by the joy of fulfillment of dreams. Today we will tell you about Shikha, who learned from her mistakes and topped this difficult exam due to hard work and dedication.

Shikha Surendran hails from Kerala. After completing her schooling, Shikha has obtained a degree of B.Tech. After completing her graduation, Shikha prepared for UPSC exam for almost two years. Being from the engineering field, initially Shikha did not have much knowledge about UPSC exam but she slowly started moving towards her goal. She used to study for about 5 to 6 hours every day and practice answer writing everyday along with it. Apart from books, he also used the resources available online to prepare for the exam. Along with this, coaching was also resorted to. In the initial days, he studied in Delhi but later did self-study.

Shikha believes that revision is very important to get success in UPSC exam. Shikha had to face failure due to lack of revision in her first attempt. However, she recognized her shortcoming and decided that she would not allow such a mistake to happen in the next attempt. Along with regular revision, she gave many mock tests and the result was that in her second attempt, Shikha also made it to the top 20 with a rank of 16th. This success of his not only fulfilled the dream of his father but also brought laurels to the family members as well.

