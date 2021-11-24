Upsc Steno Exam Eligibility: UPSC Steno Exam 2021: Find out the exam pattern and syllabus, follow these tips for preparation – upsc steno exam pattern syllabus and tips 2021

UPSC SO / Steno Exam 2021 Exam has been published by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The exam will be held on December 11, 2021. This exam is for candidates who want to be Section Officer (SO) and Stenographer Grade B / Grade 1. SO / Steno (GD-B / GD-I) LDCE. This is a national level examination which is conducted once in a year.

Sample of UPSC SO / Stenographer Exam

It is very important for the candidates to know the pattern of the exam for better preparation for this exam. The entrance test will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. This exam paper is divided into three different papers. Paper 1 and Paper 2 contain multiple choice questions (MCQs) and Paper 3 contains subjective questions. The question paper is in English as well as Hindi. While applying for the exam, the candidates will have to decide whether they will take the exam in Hindi or in English. This test has negative marking. 1/3 (0.33) marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates have 120 minutes for both objective papers and 180 minutes for subject papers. Candidates who pass the written test are evaluated for the service record, which is 100 marks.

Also Read: BPSC Exam 2022: Learn From Experts Important Tips For Exam Preparation In 2 MonthsExam syllabus

Paper – Income

The Constitution of India, Rules and Procedures of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Designation and Designation of Subjects in Institutions, Ministries, Departments, Attached and Subordinate Offices of the Government of India and RTI Act 2005.

Paper – II

Handbook of Office Procedure, Notes on Office Procedure issued by Central Civil Service (Retirement Rules), Central Civil Service (Retirement Rules), Handbook of Order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs only (for Category I and IV) on the use of Hindi for official purposes of the Center. Basic and supplementary rules (compilation of AGP & T, compilation of Chaudhary, compilation of Swami. Conduct) Rules of Service (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules and Standing Orders of the Intelligence Bureau (for VIII category only).

Also read: UP Police SI Exam 2021: UP Police SI Phase III Exam from November 27, on the day of the exam keep these things in mind



Paper-III