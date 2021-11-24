Upsc Steno Exam Eligibility: UPSC Steno Exam 2021: Find out the exam pattern and syllabus, follow these tips for preparation – upsc steno exam pattern syllabus and tips 2021
- It is very important for the candidates to know the pattern of the exam for better preparation for this exam.
- The entrance test will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode.
- This exam paper is divided into three different papers.
- Paper 1 and Paper 2 contain multiple choice questions (MCQs) and Paper 3 contains subjective questions.
- The question paper is in English as well as Hindi. While applying for the exam, the candidates will have to decide whether they will take the exam in Hindi or in English.
- This test has negative marking. 1/3 (0.33) marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.
- Candidates have 120 minutes for both objective papers and 180 minutes for subject papers.
- Candidates who pass the written test are evaluated for the service record, which is 100 marks.
Paper – Income
The Constitution of India, Rules and Procedures of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Designation and Designation of Subjects in Institutions, Ministries, Departments, Attached and Subordinate Offices of the Government of India and RTI Act 2005.
Paper – II
Handbook of Office Procedure, Notes on Office Procedure issued by Central Civil Service (Retirement Rules), Central Civil Service (Retirement Rules), Handbook of Order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs only (for Category I and IV) on the use of Hindi for official purposes of the Center. Basic and supplementary rules (compilation of AGP & T, compilation of Chaudhary, compilation of Swami. Conduct) Rules of Service (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules and Standing Orders of the Intelligence Bureau (for VIII category only).
Paper-III
- In this, candidates have to prepare notes and drafts on specific issues and get accurate information from transcripts.
- Plan the study first. Paper-1 is based on general study and general knowledge and has 150 marks. Similarly, Paper-2 is based on the modalities and procedures of the Secretariat of the Government of India. Make sure you have a thorough knowledge of the basics, concepts and basics of these topics.
- Use flow charts and diagrams to understand government functions and similar functions of the Secretariat.
- Use other resources like practice papers, readymade notes, reference books, etc. in addition to guide and preparation books for exam preparation.
- Solve last year’s question paper to succeed in the exam. This way you will get an idea of the pattern of questions.
- Candidates can also solve mock tests and sample papers to enhance their practice. Try to solve the mock test in the given time for each paper.
- Make short notes for last minute exam preparation. Review with these notes a few days before the exam.
- Make notes of everything, add tags and sticky notes. Be sure to review daily, so that the subject is not likely to be forgotten.
- Improve the subject matter in your mind and also work on the weak subject. Pay special attention to time management.
