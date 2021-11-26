UPSC Success Story 2021: UPSC Success Story: Here is the success story of Himanshu who cracked UPSC three times in a row – Himanshu Gupta’s success story who cracked upsc three times

The UPSC exam is considered to be the toughest exam in the country as well as in the world. Candidates have to work hard for years to pass this exam. But even then, only select people succeed. At the same time, during this competition, it is not an easy task to pass such a difficult test thrice without the help of any coaching. Himanshu Gupta, an IAS officer from UP, has done an unprecedented job.

Himanshu comes from a simple family

Himanshu Gupta is a resident of the small town of Sirouli in Bareilly. Himanshu Gupta comes from a very simple family, his father used to set up a small tea stall, after which his father opened a general store at home. Here Himanshu Gupta also helps his father. Himanshu Gupta completed his intermediate education from Amla Children’s University. When Himanshu Gupta was studying Intermediate, he had to travel 30 kilometers to get to school. Himanshu wanted to serve the country by becoming an officer from his childhood.

Himanshu passed the DU entrance exam after 12th and passed the entrance exam without any tuition, after which Himanshu obtained B.Sc and M.Sc degrees from Hindu College. When Himanshu entered Hindu College, his biggest problem was money, he did not have enough money to prepare for UPSC and fulfill his dream. So he started coaching at home. He also worked on blogging. So they started getting some money. Apart from this, he has also received great relief through scholarships. Himanshu Gupta won a gold medal in M.Sc. After this he also topped the gate exam.

Also read: Current affairs: Preparing for competitive exams, then find out exactly what is going on in November



M.Phil and UPSC started joint preparation

Money was the biggest hurdle for Himanshu in preparing for UPSC. So to overcome the shortage of money, Himanshu submitted the form for M.Phil after the gate. He started getting fellowships from the university, but preparing for M.Phil and UPSC together was a big task for him. So he made a schedule and gave both of them half time and both of them got the result on the same day.

Himanshu’s rank came down in the first UPSC exam of 2018 and he got the post of IRTS officer, due to which Himanshu did not apply for the post and re-applied for the civil service exam. Received Indian Police Service in 2019. Which Himanshu Gupta accepted and went to Hyderabad for training. But Himanshu’s dream was to become an IAS officer, so he applied for the Civil Service Examination during his IPS training and passed the examination for the third time in 2020 and became an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Also read: The village that gave birth to the television revolution in India, find out how the villagers started the agitation



Himanshu achieved success by believing in himself and hard work

Himanshu achieved this through his self-confidence and hard work. Himanshu used the internet to prepare for his exams and gave mock tests digitally. He used to make hard copies of whatever study material he found on the internet and study it. Himanshu said in an interview that he will continue to work for the betterment of his children throughout his life. The villagers do not get good guidance. There is no one to tell them how to use their time wisely. He lives his life in a fixed routine. Himanshu says that you can prepare for UPSC from any village or hamlet. No need to come to Delhi for that. Make good strategies at home with the help of internet and strengthen yourself for preparation.