UPSC Success Story: After 4 Failures, Akshat Breaks Up

Highlights Desperate for fear of orphans, Akshat was not allowed to leave his house.

Friends had made negative comments, which Akshat took positively.

Selection of IPS post despite getting 55th rank in UPSC 2017.

Failure comes in everyone’s life. Some people stop for fear of this failure or change their ways. At the same time, there are some people who do not give up even after continuous failure and keep trying hard till success is achieved. The person whose success story we are going to tell you here is also one of those ordinary young people who give up the fear of failure. Here we are talking about IPS Akshat skills. After failing the UPSC exam 4 times in a row, Akshat also turned his back on the exam in despair. However, in the meantime, some comments from some of his friends stunned him that in his next attempt, he passed the UPSC exam and got the IPS post. This success story of Akshat is inspiring for the youth in many ways.



Frustrated by the failure, Akshat’s family feared an unfortunate incident.



Akshat started preparing for the UPSC exam in 2012. For this, Akshat also got admission in coaching, but even after that he could not pass the UPSC pre-examination in the first year. After this Akshat took UPSC exam for 3 years in a row, but he did not get success. 4 consecutive failures completely broke Akshat. He became so desperate and frustrated that his family members would not let him out of the house for fear of some kind of impropriety. In the meantime, he met some friends.

The comments made by friends during this short visit pierced Akshat’s heart in such a way that he forgot his failure and started preparing for the exam again. Describing the incident in an interview, Akshat said, “I don’t remember the comments made by my friends anymore, but those negative comments made me so positive that I only prepared for 17 days in my 5th attempt.” Examined. In this UPSC 2017 exam, he not only passed this exam but also got 55th position and became an IPS. Akshat says I never think other candidates should repeat the mistakes I made, so he shares his experience with others and talks about his 5 lessons.

Understand the nature of the test



Sharing his first lesson, Akshat says, understand the nature of the exam before taking the exam, what the UPSC exam wants from you. The format of this test is completely different in pre, main and interview. Understand this need and prepare accordingly. There is no point in shooting arrows in the dark. Akshat says that in his first year of coaching, he studied in the library all day without getting enough food and sleep, but could not pass the pre-exam.

Don’t be overconfident



Describing his second lesson, Akshat said, “Don’t be overconfident on any subject.” Talking about his confidence, Akshat says, “I was so confident about Hindi that I know everything about it, I will pass it easily.” But after the result, he could not pass even in the compulsory paper of Hindi and it was seen that he did not know the merits of his other subjects. Akshat says some subject comes up, this is a good thing but don’t adopt an ignorant attitude about it. You can’t even imagine the level at which UPSC tests your abilities.

Follow the advice of people close to you



Speaking about his third lesson, Akshat says that people who know you should follow their advice, because such people know you better than you do. Akshat says, I started the job when I was not selected in the second attempt. This time, a friend of his who was preparing for UPSC with Akshat said, “We are very close to success, now we can’t take a risk by getting a job, but Akshat didn’t listen to that friend.” In the same year, his friend was selected for UPSC and due to his job, Akshat could not prepare properly. He did not come close to success.

Success Story: Nagendran, who has been blind since birth, failed 8 times but did not give up and became IAS



Don’t focus on your strengths



Akshat says that most of the time people think this area is their strength, but there is a big difference between our feeling and the feeling like UPSC. Like Akshat used to write for some newspapers during the exam and he noticed that there was no problem in writing essays. However, in the same year, Akshat got the lowest score of 91 in the essay. Because the one he didn’t pay attention to was his strength, he was very low in UPSC.

Some things must be left to fate



Akshat gives one last piece of advice to the candidates who are preparing for this exam, that when you can’t get even one hundred percent result, then leave some things on time. Some events may have a specific time, they only happen when they are supposed to happen. Like the fourth attempt, Akshat had filled the IAS by prioritizing service under family pressure, while he always had IPS service in mind. As a result, they thought during the interview that God would help me when I was not honest with myself. Akshat was not selected even after reaching the interview this time. Akshat opted for IPS even after getting the rank of IAS at 55th position in his last attempt.