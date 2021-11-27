Upsc success story in hindi: These are 5 women who cracked upsc at the age of 22

UPSC is considered to be the toughest exam in the country as well as in the world. Millions of candidates have been working hard for many years to pass this exam. After many years of hard work, only a few candidates can pass this exam. Out of all these candidates, those who are in higher posts are selected as IAS officers. Our country’s girls are not far behind in passing this test.

Swati Meena

IAS Swati Meena was born in Rajasthan and completed her early education in Ajmer. His family business is running a petrol pump. Swati had dreamed of becoming a doctor as a child, but her dream changed when she reached the age of eight. His father inspired him to become an officer. In 2007, Swati appeared for the UPSC exam and got 260 ranks. Elected in the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Swati Meena emerged as a fearless and domineering officer. MPs are afraid of the mining mafia.

Ananya Singh

Coming from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, IAS Ananya Singh did her early education here, Swati always topped her class. He got highest marks from 10th (96%) and 12th (98.25%) districts. After finishing school, she came to Delhi. Here he obtained a degree in Economics from Lady Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. After graduation, Ananya Singh prepared for the UPSC exam for one year. He took the exam in 2019 and scored 51 in the first attempt.

Smita Sabharwal

Smita Sabharwal, a Commerce graduate from St. Francis College for Women, passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination at the age of 22. Smita was born in West Bengal. Since his father Colonel Pranab Das was stationed in different parts of the country, most of his education took place in different parts of India. He succeeded in getting 4th rank at All India level in UPSC 2000. Formerly known as Smita Das, Smita is married to IPS officer Akun Sabharwal. Smita is currently working as the Chief Minister’s Secretary in Telangana. Apart from this, Smita has also held the additional post of Secretary, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department. Smita is popularly known as ‘People’s Officer’. She is the first woman IAS officer to be appointed to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Tina claims

Today, every young person in the country recognizes Tina Dabi. His life is an inspiration to all. Before Tina, her parents had passed the UPSC’s IES (Indian Engineering Service) exam. Tina enrolled in BA (Political Science) after completing her schooling and started preparing for the UPSC Civil Services exam 1 year ago. Tina Dabi is the youngest girl to get All India Rank 1 in UPSC Civil Services in 2015. Tina married Athar Aamir Khan who finished second in the same exam. At that time, there was a great commotion in the country over this marriage. Though it is in the discussion of marriage, now there is talk of separation of the two. Tina Dabi is currently the Joint Secretary, Finance, Rajasthan.

Simi Kiran

Simi Kiran, a resident of Balasore district in Odisha, passed the exam in 2019 with an all-India rank of 31st. Simi had earlier passed BTech exam from IIT Mumbai. After that she was constantly preparing for UPSC. With a resounding success in this exam, Simi Kiran has shown that even young people in small towns are second to none. Simi Kiran, who passed UPSC Civil Services at the age of 22, is the daughter of an officer of Bhilai Steel Plant.