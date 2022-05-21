UPSC Success Story: In the past he used to run a bicycle repair shop, now he owns a district … – upsc Success Story Bicycle repair shop owner Varun Baranwal

If you would like to make a identify for your self in the world, no drive can cease you. No matter your monetary scenario, solely your onerous work and perseverance issues. Every single day we see, hear and browse 1000’s of success tales that fulfill our desires by forsaking each issue. Certainly one of them is the story of Varun Kumar Baranwal, a 2013 batch IAS officer who misplaced his place due to monetary difficulties.Varun is a 2013 batch IAS officer and is presently posted in Gujarat. However their timing was not all the time the identical. He was very good in research from his childhood and all the time topped. His father owned a bicycle repair shop and ran the home. However 4 days after Varun’s matriculation examination, nature disadvantaged him of his father’s assist. Now Varun has the accountability of operating the household with himself.

Varun topped the checklist however was shaken by the demise of his father. He determined to depart every part and take over the shop. However the members of the family acknowledged his inside intelligence, so that they requested Varun to proceed his research. He additionally studied onerous and received admission in engineering. He didn’t even have Rs 10,000 for admission. At the moment, the physician who was treating the father admitted him by paying a charge.



Engineering and Civil Service Examination!

He then set a new report of success in all exams. He continued his research with a bicycle repair shop. He used to run the home with no matter cash he received from the shop. He had to face monetary difficulties many occasions however he too couldn’t break Varun’s soul and he saved on strolling in direction of his vacation spot.

Began learning in engineering faculty and received scholarship on prime. His situation improved a bit after the scholarship however his mates and academics helped with charges and books. After finishing his schooling, he received a job. Whereas working, Varun turned his consideration to civil service. For this he began taking teaching and began getting ready for civil companies. Due to Varun’s onerous work and dedication, he grew to become an officer in the first try. In 2013, he was chosen in the UPSC examination and have become an IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.