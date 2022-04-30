UPSC Success Story: She was away from her son for IAS preparation, she got All India Rank 2 – The journey of this IAs officer at upsc success story

Every UPSC topper has a different story. If one succeeds in the first attempt, it takes a while for someone to succeed (UPSC Success Story). Everyone who takes part in the civil service exams is not just a school-college student, but a mother and a housewife who have always proved their worth by participating in the exams. Anu Kumari, who got Rank 2 (IAS Anu Kumari) in UPSC 2017, has a similar story. Anune achieved this when her son was just 4 years old.

Anu Kumar, a resident of Sonepat, Haryana, who got 2 marks in 2017 UPSC. Anu’s father works in a human resource organization at the hospital and her mother is a housewife. After completing his schooling, he entered Hindu College, DU Delhi and obtained a degree in Physics. Anula, who lives in Sonepat, had to travel to Delhi by train every day to go to college. After college, Anula got a job at ICICI Mutual Fund in Mumbai. After working in Mumbai for almost 2 years, she came to Gurugram in 2012 and got married.

During school days, everyone would suggest Anula to take the civil service exam, but they believed that she would have to strengthen herself financially first, then consider civil service. After finishing her job, she decided to take the civil service exam. Anu says her mama and brother inspired her to come to UPSC. Inspired by this, she quit her job in 2016 and started preparing for the civil service.

Anula did not succeed in her first attempt and she could not clear the cut off by just one point. Lack of time was one of the main reasons for not succeeding in the first attempt as he had only one month left. Anune said that when she was preparing for her first attempt, she spent most of her time preparing for it. He thought he had too little time.

But the failure and preparation of the first attempt helped him to succeed in the second attempt. Anu is the mother of one child and while preparing for the second attempt, she had to stay away from the child and prepare. This was very difficult for Anu and her son. Many times Anula felt in love with her son that she should give up preparation, but still she remained steadfast and continued preparations. Anune did not let this sacrifice go in vain and achieved success by getting Rank 2 in the second attempt.