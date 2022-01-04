upsc success story: success story: birth: Andh Nagendran failed 8 times but did not give up and became IAS – upsc success story d Balangendran passed upsc exam in nine attempts to become IAS officer

If you have a determination to do something and you work hard to accomplish it, even adversity will not hinder your success. This has been proved by De Bala Nagendran of Tamil Nadu. He is 100% blind by birth, but he had dreamed of becoming a collector since childhood. For this, Bala worked hard and faced failure, but did not give up. De Bala Nagendran failed the UPSC exams for 8 consecutive years, but he never stopped fighting to make his dreams come true. Finally, his hard work paid off in UPSC 2019 and his dream of becoming IAS with 659th position came true. Bala is an inspiration to millions of young people in India today. Let’s find out their success story.

Nagendran was brilliant in studies from his childhood



De Bala Nagendran received his early schooling from Little Flower Convent and Rama Krishna Mission School in Chennai. He then completed his B.Com from Loyola College, Chennai. Bala’s father has retired from the Indian Army and is currently working as a taxi driver in Chennai. His mother is a housewife. Bala was very good at studies from an early age, he was counted among the best children in school. Recognizing the child’s talent, his schoolteacher encouraged him to become an IAS officer. Bala then dreamed of becoming an IAS officer.

He did not give up even after continuous failure



After graduating from B.Com, Bala started preparing for UPSC Civil Service Examination in 2011. However, not all Braille books are available here, which is a big problem for them. But he did not give up, his desire to fulfill his dream made everything easier for him. After this Bala sat for UPSC 4 times and each time he failed. However, despite these obstacles, Bala Nagendran continued to prepare with unwavering confidence to become an IAS officer.

After this failure, he never felt the need to stop his preparations. It is not a fact that he is blind and cannot pass this tough test. Speaking about her thoughts in an interview, Bala Nagendran said, “I have never accepted my blindness as a challenge in my life. Personally, I consider it a powerful tool. From that, I have learned the importance of intimacy. My visual impairment has helped me get to know people better, which is my strength. “

Succeeded in the fifth, but did not start due to low rank



Bala Nagendran’s hard work paid off after 4 years of hard work. D Bala Nagendran passed the UPSC exam for the first time in 2016 after failing four times for the 5th time. He scored 927 in the exam and was selected for Group-A service. Although he did not join. Because his focus was on becoming an Indian Administrative Services (IAS). He then resumed preparation, retaking the exam in 2017 but missed his target by a very small margin of 1 point. They did not succeed for the eighth time.

Passed UPSC exam in 9th attempt and completed set target



Of my eight consecutive failures, Bala says, “I did not lack confidence, but I had a lack of ability, so I sometimes missed my goals by a very small margin.” Bala corrected his shortcomings with every effort and after 9 years of hard work he got 659th position in UPSC Civil Services 2019 exam. Through which he got his favorite IAS post.

IAS Armstrong is Bala’s idol



Bala Nagendran’s story of success after many failures is inspiring for the youth. Bala attributes his success to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj and IAS officer Armstrong Pame. IAS Armstrong is famous for building a 100 km road from Manipur to Nagaland.

He had built this road on his own without any financial and labor help from the government. The child wants to become an IAS and work to stop child abuse and crime. According to Bala, quality education is the only way to alleviate poverty, unemployment and all other social ills in the country. I definitely want to work in this department and bring inclusiveness in education. “