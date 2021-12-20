UPSC Success Story: UPSC Success Story: IAS did not give up even after failure, know Kanishka’s strategy – upsc success story meet ias Kanishka Singh who passed CSE exam in second attempt, know her strategy

Preparing for the UPSC exam is not at all easy for the candidate, it is the most difficult stage for those who are preparing. Millions of students do not succeed even after years of trying. Due to this failure most of the candidates give up preparation. However, there are many candidates who do not give up even after failing and taste the taste of success by passing this difficult test with their sincere efforts. Today we are going to tell you the story of one such candidate who did not give up even after the initial failure and stopped becoming an IAS. This is the success story of Kanishka Singh, a resident of Delhi, who passed the UPSC exam in 2018 for the second time.



The UPSC examination conducted annually by the Central Public Service Commission is considered to be the most prestigious and difficult examination in the country. Candidates have to work hard to clear it. In their success stories, most of the officers who have passed the exam have described hard work, self-study and time management as the basis for success in the exam. Here Kanishka Singh is telling us her success story, planning and strategies to succeed in this exam, by following which you too can achieve success.

Kanishka graduated from Shriram College



Kanishka Singh, originally from Delhi, entered the prestigious Lady Shriram College after completing her schooling. From here Kanishka got UG degree in Psychology. During the study, Kanishka had planned to prepare for UPSC. He started preparing for it during the course. Kanishka had appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time in 2017 but she could not even pass the prelims exam in her first attempt. However, she did not give up and took lessons from her mistakes and they improved and in 2018 she appeared for the UPSC exams again. This time he not only passed UPSC but also got IAS rank with good rank.

Talking about her failure in the first attempt, Kanishka Singh said that she could not even pass the prelim in 2017. The main reason is that his preparation for this exam was incomplete, he made many mistakes in his preparation. His biggest mistake was not giving too many mock tests, which weighed heavily on him. However, after this failure, their mistakes were noticed and they were corrected. He then appeared for the second UPSC examination. Kanishka said she had given about 60 mock tests while preparing for the second attempt. While guiding the candidates for the exam, he said that the candidates should also take care of the mistakes made in the mock test. This increases the chances of success.

Find out which optional subject to choose



Informing about the choice of elective subject in the UPSC examination, Kanishka said that the candidate should choose the subject up to his degree as an elective subject. However, if you are interested in any subject, you can also choose it as an optional subject. Speaking about her elective subject, Kanishka said that she had chosen Psychology as her elective subject, in which she graduated. This is not a technical subject, so it can be easily understood and solved.

Answer writing practice is required



Kanishka Singh, in her many interviews, said about success tips that answer writing is very important for UPSC main exam. Keep rehearsing it until you can say it with conviction and confidence. Kanishka said that candidates should prepare for the exam according to their ability. In order to pass this exam, it is very important to manage the time as well as to practice constant revision and answer writing.