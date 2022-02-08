upsc success story: UPSC success story: IAS is the factory of IPS, this village of UP is here, 47 officers are here – Learn upsc success story about officer’s village in India

A new book of success has been written in Madhopatti, a small village in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, where 75 families have donated 47 civil service officers to the country. While a metropolis like Delhi is famous for its civic service, Madhopatti is also fully prepared to compete with Delhi. UPSC i.e. Civil Service Examination is considered to be the most difficult examination in the country, for the preparation of which the candidates work day and night. This is a test where both the writing and personality of the candidate are tested. In such cases, proper planning and preparation in the right direction is required, for which candidates often approach the coaching center. But without the help of coaching, would you believe if we told you that Madhopatti fans are flying their flag in the civil service exams? It may sound like a fairy tale but it is true.Madhopatti, a small family with only 75 families near Lucknow, has given the country many IAS, IPS and IFS officers. The success of the budding students of Madhopatti is not limited to civil service but they are also serving ISRO and the International Court of Justice. The journey of the village students to become officers started in 1914, when Madhopatti gave the first IAS officer in the form of Mustafa Hussain in 1914, but when it came to discussion, Madhopatti gave a total of 47 officers. Country

Another UPSC officer in 1951: Indu Prakash passed the UPSC examination in 1951 and got the post of IFS and became the second topper.

Third choice in 1953: In 1953, Vidya Prakash and Vinay Prakash from Madhopatti passed the UPSC examination and accepted the post of IAS.

UPSC officers again in 1964: Ajay and Chhatrapal praised the village for their success in UPSC in 1964.

Success only through hard work without training

The most important thing for the successful candidates of Madhopatti is that there is no coaching center in this village far away and yet due to the dedication and hard work of the students everything became very easy and they got a place in the most difficult exams in the country. . While coaching is considered an important factor in UPSC preparation and its journey, Madhopatti has completely denied this belief and has set new records of success.

Example for students studying in the village

Without coaching, without urban charm, the village has become brighter and brighter as an officer. Madhopatti is an example to all those who are left behind just because they belong to the village and how the officers will be born from the village. But the truth is that hard work, dedication and preparation do not look like any village or city. He who works hard gets success.