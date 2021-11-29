UPSC Success Story: UPSC Success Story: IAS passed by passing the exam with IAS job, learn the success mantra of Yashni Nagarajan – upsc success story meet
Highlights
- Yashni Nagarajan was ranked 57th.
- He had prepared for the job.
- She comes from an engineering background.
Pass the exam in the fourth attempt
Yashni Nagarajan fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS officer by getting All India Rank 57 in 2019. He passed the UPSC exam in the fourth attempt and this was due to good time management. According to Nagarajan, there is no need to quit one’s job to prepare for UPSC. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people.
Yashni used to spend 4 to 5 hours daily in study. Not only that, she also used to study all day on weekends. If you have a job, you have to study on weekends, he says. So your preparation will definitely be stronger. Proper time management will help you to set aside 4 to 5 hours for study.
Nagarajan has an engineering background
Yashni Nagarajan did her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Naharlagun. He then completed BTech in EEE from National Institute of Engineering, Yupia in 2014. His father Thangvel Nagarajan is a retired PWD engineer of the state and his mother is a retired superintendent of the Itanagar branch of the Guwahati High Court registry.
