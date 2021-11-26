UPSC Success Story: UPSC Success Story: This girl became IAS at the age of 22, is a journey from IIT to UPSC – upsc success story ias Officer simi karan success story in hindi

Millions of students sit for the Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Examination (CSE) every year. The majority of students appearing for the civil service exams are in the age group of 26 to 28 years. The minimum age to sit for this exam is 21 years. Many such students were also seen in UPSC who passed the examination at the age of 22 years. Simi Karan, originally from Odisha, is one of those who passed the exam at the age of 22. Let’s find out now.

Travel from IIT Bombay to UPSC

Simi Karan studied at IIT Bombay. Coming from an engineering background, Simi prepared for the UPSC exam and became an IAS officer after passing the civil service exam in her first attempt. During an engineering internship, when Simi went to a nearby slum to teach children, the idea of ​​helping people came to her mind, after which she decided to take the civil service exam and become an IAS.

He spent his childhood in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh

Simi Karan is originally from Odisha, but spent her childhood in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. He completed his schooling from Bhilai. His father was working in Bhilai Steel Plant and his mother was a teacher.

How to prepare for UPSC

In preparation for the UPSC, Simi carefully watched the interviews of the UPSC toppers, then read the UPSC syllabus thoroughly on the internet and started collecting books accordingly. With limited books, Simi decided to start preparing for it. Also, he cut his curriculum into small pieces so that he could study it properly. By completing the course, he gave a review of the entire Fokker. Finally in 2019, he reached 31st position in All India Rank in UPSC.