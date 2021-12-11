upsc success story: UPSC success story: Visakha, who got AIR 6 in 3rd attempt, shares her strategy – Meet upsc success story Visakha Yadav who got air 6 in upsc exam in 3rd attempt

Highlights Even after the failure, Visakha did not lose heart.

He could not pass the prelim exam twice.

Got AIR-6 for the third time.

UPSC Success Story: Passing UPSC Civil Service Examination (UPSC CSE) is not easy. Only 1% of those who prepare for this exam can pass the exam. This also takes many years for these candidates. Meanwhile, there are many students who, for fear of this failure, lose heart and choose other paths. Candidates also lose courage due to initial failure, as well as pressure from family and surroundings makes it difficult for them to get out. There are very few candidates who can correct their mistakes and move on and succeed. Very few people have the courage to turn this failure into success. Among those who wrote these success stories is Vishakha Yadav from Delhi, who failed the prelims exam in the first two attempts, but came back fully prepared in the third attempt. She passed the exam but passed all the exams. India Rank. -6 also received.



He left his job and started preparing for UPSC



Visakha, from Dwarka in Delhi, which is considered to be the stronghold of UPSC preparation, was gifted in studies from an early age. After completing his schooling, Visakha graduated from Delhi Technological University. While studying here, he got a job. After studying here as an engineer for two years, Visakha started preparing for UPSC. He was fully supported by his family in this preparation.

Couldn’t even clear prelims in two attempts



Visakha decided to prepare for UPSC, but she had no previous experience, which proved difficult for her and in the first two attempts, she could not even pass the prelims exam. This caused frustration in him and his family, but even then Visakha maintained her courage and started preparing for the third attempt.

Got AIR-6 in the third attempt



Visakha worked hard for the third attempt. Tried to get information everywhere for exam preparation. During the preparation, Visakha kept her courage, her spirit worked for her and in the third attempt, she not only passed the exam but also got All India Rank-6. Explaining his mistake, he said that he prepared a lot of study material for the first two attempts, but did not pay attention to the revision. Also, he did not focus on the first mock test of the prelims exam. So in the first two attempts, he had to bear the brunt of it.

UPSC Success Story: Yash Jakula finished fourth in first attempt without coaching, UPSC exam tips



Follow this policy



Explaining her strategy plan, Visakha said that if you want to be successful, first give maximum mock test for prelims exam. At the beginning of the test, try the one you are most confident in solving. Try to answer the questions that you find difficult. Vishakha has advised that consistency is essential for passing this exam. After studying for a day or two for this exam, nothing will happen. You have to read continuously for days and sometimes even months.

Don’t read too many books



Explaining her strategy, Vishakha said that candidates preparing for the civil service should study continuously for 6 to 8 hours daily. Emphasize reading limited books instead of plenty of books to prepare. Focus on practicing answer writing as well as reading, finding your mistakes and constantly improving and improving daily.