upsc success story: UPSC success story: Visakha, who got AIR 6 in 3rd attempt, shares her strategy – Meet upsc success story Visakha Yadav who got air 6 in upsc exam in 3rd attempt

upsc success story: Visakha, who got AIR 6 in 3rd attempt, shares her strategy
Highlights
- Even after the failure, Visakha did not lose heart.
- He could not pass the prelim exam twice.
- Got AIR-6 for the third time.
He left his job and started preparing for UPSC
Visakha, from Dwarka in Delhi, which is considered to be the stronghold of UPSC preparation, was gifted in studies from an early age. After completing his schooling, Visakha graduated from Delhi Technological University. While studying here, he got a job. After studying here as an engineer for two years, Visakha started preparing for UPSC. He was fully supported by his family in this preparation.
Couldn’t even clear prelims in two attempts
Visakha decided to prepare for UPSC, but she had no previous experience, which proved difficult for her and in the first two attempts, she could not even pass the prelims exam. This caused frustration in him and his family, but even then Visakha maintained her courage and started preparing for the third attempt.
Got AIR-6 in the third attempt
Visakha worked hard for the third attempt. Tried to get information everywhere for exam preparation. During the preparation, Visakha kept her courage, her spirit worked for her and in the third attempt, she not only passed the exam but also got All India Rank-6. Explaining his mistake, he said that he prepared a lot of study material for the first two attempts, but did not pay attention to the revision. Also, he did not focus on the first mock test of the prelims exam. So in the first two attempts, he had to bear the brunt of it.
Follow this policy
Explaining her strategy plan, Visakha said that if you want to be successful, first give maximum mock test for prelims exam. At the beginning of the test, try the one you are most confident in solving. Try to answer the questions that you find difficult. Vishakha has advised that consistency is essential for passing this exam. After studying for a day or two for this exam, nothing will happen. You have to read continuously for days and sometimes even months.
Don’t read too many books
Explaining her strategy, Vishakha said that candidates preparing for the civil service should study continuously for 6 to 8 hours daily. Emphasize reading limited books instead of plenty of books to prepare. Focus on practicing answer writing as well as reading, finding your mistakes and constantly improving and improving daily.
